Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army conducted a targeted strike against the commander of the Hujair area (Mount Ramim) within the Hezbollah-affiliated Radwan Force, as confirmed by Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee.



In a statement on X, Adraee provided details of the operation: "The Israeli Army have successfully neutralized the commander of the Hujair area (Mount Ramim) within the Radwan Force, an entity linked to Hezbollah."



Adraee further stated, "This individual was actively involved in launching multiple projectiles towards Israeli territories and was plotting terrorist attacks against civilian targets within Israel."



"During a nocturnal operation, Israeli warplanes conducted precision strikes in the Sultaniyeh area of southern Lebanon, resulting in the elimination of Ali Ahmad Hussein, known as the commander of the Hujair attack area (Mount Ramim) within the Radwan Force," he added.



According to Adraee, Ali Ahmad Hussein held a significant and influential position within Hezbollah, comparable to that of a brigade commander. In his position, he orchestrated and executed numerous terrorist attacks targeting Israeli civilian populations in various locations throughout the Mount Ramim region.



Additionally, Hussein was responsible for orchestrating multiple rocket-launching operations aimed at Israeli territories.



It is noteworthy that alongside Ali Ahmad Hussein, two other members affiliated with Hezbollah were also eliminated during the operation.

#عاجل جيش الدفاع يقضي على قائد منطقة حجير (جبال الرميم) في قوة الرضوان التابعة لحزب الله والذي كان متورطًا بعمليات إطلاق قذائف عديدة نحو الأراضي الإسرائيلية وكان يخطط لتنفيذ اعتداءات ارهابية ضد الجبهة الداخلية الإسرائيلية



⭕️أغارت طائرات حربية الليلة الماضية وقضت في منطقة… pic.twitter.com/a7ezrWnbIB — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 8, 2024