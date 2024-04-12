MP Hawat: The displacement crisis is severe, and we have become hostages in our own country

During Pascal Sleiman's funeral, MP Ziad Hawat emphasized the need to prevent discord in Jbeil.



He remarked, "What did not occur during the devastating Lebanese Civil War, despite its severity, will certainly not be allowed to happen in peacetime."



Hawat added, "We will not accept the killer to remain unidentified."



Expressing concern that the crime could escalate tensions, he highlighted the swift communication between the Lebanese Forces and security agencies upon the incident.



He attributed the incident to the prevailing atmosphere of impunity for criminals and the proliferation of illicit weapons.



Regarding the issue of displaced persons, he stressed the urgent need for a solution, stating, "The displacement crisis is severe, and we have become hostages in our own country, which is even worse as we may become strangers in our own land."



He identified the root of the problem as a clash between two projects: one aimed at preserving Lebanon and the other posing a threat to its stability.



Emphasizing the dangers of the latter project's adventurous nature, he asserted, "The problem with the second project lies in its boundless recklessness."



Hawat reiterated Lebanon's humanitarian efforts over the past 13 years, stating, "We have done more than our humanitarian duty, and Syrian refugees can now return to their country as long as they 'go back and forth to Syria'."