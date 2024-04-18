News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Bou Assi: Lebanon Starts Pressuring Displaced to Return
Lebanon News
2024-04-18 | 06:01
High views
Share
Share
3
min
MP Bou Assi: Lebanon Starts Pressuring Displaced to Return
Pierre Bou Assi, a member of the "Strong Republic" parliamentary bloc, was a guest at an international conference in Cyprus on displacement in general, and specifically the Syrian displacement in the Eastern Mediterranean.
He made several remarks, emphasizing "Lebanon's inability to bear more consequences of the Syrian displacement," pointing out that "municipalities have started implementing the law regarding the displaced while waiting for a sovereign Lebanese decision to halt funding for the displacement into Lebanon.
He added that “this is an essential step towards their return to their homeland, as those displaced to Lebanon remain there for economic rather than security reasons," warning that "the displaced will not stay in Lebanon; they will either return to their countries or head west to Europe, as is currently happening."
Bou Assi noted that "Europe sounded the alarm when the number of Syrian asylum seekers reached 0.1% of the total European population and Cyprus when the number reached 1%, while the displacement rate in Lebanon has reached 50% of the Lebanese population, the highest rate in the world."
In response to a question about Lebanon's need for funds coming from donor countries, he said: "Lebanon is not for sale or rent, and financial support for Syrians must stop immediately."
After a field visit to the United Nations peacekeeping forces and a shelter for asylum seekers, including Syrians, Bou Assi reiterated that European countries have "a policy for managing asylum applications, while Lebanon is a transit country, not an asylum country," asserting that the Syrian migrants face two options: either return eastward to their home countries or go westward to Europe, but they certainly will not stay in Lebanon.
Commenting on the statement from the hosting organization, the German Konrad Adenauer Foundation, that donors will not help the displaced upon their return to Syria, Bou Assi clarified that "Lebanon has begun pressuring the displaced to return, whether the international community assists them upon return or not."
Lebanon News
Bou Assi
Lebanon
Refugees
Syria
Cyprus
Next
UNIFIL spokesperson affirms: Peacekeeping operations and civilian staff continue duties
Atallah to LBCI: Efforts to assist Syrian refugees should be through municipalities
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-11
Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2024-04-11
Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08
Lebanon-Cyprus collaboration: Syrian refugee crisis in focus
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08
Lebanon-Cyprus collaboration: Syrian refugee crisis in focus
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
Cyprus president discusses Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
Cyprus president discusses Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon visit
0
Middle East News
2024-04-03
UNRWA seeks $415.4 million to aid Palestine refugees in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan
Middle East News
2024-04-03
UNRWA seeks $415.4 million to aid Palestine refugees in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:48
Video: LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle' producer hands over props following legal battle
Lebanon News
07:48
Video: LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle' producer hands over props following legal battle
0
Middle East News
07:20
Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Tehran and Beirut until April 30: AFP
Middle East News
07:20
Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Tehran and Beirut until April 30: AFP
0
Lebanon News
06:57
Mikati in France to Discuss Syrian Refugee Issue with Macron
Lebanon News
06:57
Mikati in France to Discuss Syrian Refugee Issue with Macron
0
Lebanon News
06:40
Egypt's ambassador: Agreement with Bassil on urgent issues, presidential election priority
Lebanon News
06:40
Egypt's ambassador: Agreement with Bassil on urgent issues, presidential election priority
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-14
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati plans emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday
Lebanon News
2024-04-14
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati plans emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday
0
Lebanon News
06:57
Mikati in France to Discuss Syrian Refugee Issue with Macron
Lebanon News
06:57
Mikati in France to Discuss Syrian Refugee Issue with Macron
0
Middle East News
2024-04-15
Israel wants to harm Iran with a possible strike on a facility in Tehran or a cyber-attack
Middle East News
2024-04-15
Israel wants to harm Iran with a possible strike on a facility in Tehran or a cyber-attack
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07
Israel prepared to handle any developments with Iran, defense minister says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07
Israel prepared to handle any developments with Iran, defense minister says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli jamming operation causes disruption to GPS, TV, satellite channels, and cell communications in southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli jamming operation causes disruption to GPS, TV, satellite channels, and cell communications in southern Lebanon: NNA
2
Lebanon News
15:02
Israeli air force states fighter jets hit Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's Baalbek
Lebanon News
15:02
Israeli air force states fighter jets hit Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's Baalbek
3
Lebanon News
00:18
Phosphorus shelling hit outskirts of Khiam, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:18
Phosphorus shelling hit outskirts of Khiam, southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
12:18
Israeli warplanes strike agricultural land near Baalbek: Three missiles launched
Lebanon News
12:18
Israeli warplanes strike agricultural land near Baalbek: Three missiles launched
5
Middle East News
11:30
Israeli army confirms injury of 14 soldiers in strike carried out by Hezbollah
Middle East News
11:30
Israeli army confirms injury of 14 soldiers in strike carried out by Hezbollah
6
Middle East News
09:20
Fourteen people reportedly injured in a Hezbollah shelling on Israel
Middle East News
09:20
Fourteen people reportedly injured in a Hezbollah shelling on Israel
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Flight delays and flooded streets: UAE grapples with 'historic' rainfall
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Flight delays and flooded streets: UAE grapples with 'historic' rainfall
8
Middle East News
00:56
Israel considered 'swift' retaliatory strikes against Iran: Reports
Middle East News
00:56
Israel considered 'swift' retaliatory strikes against Iran: Reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More