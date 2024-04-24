News
MEA cancels flight amidst strike at Paris CDG airport
Lebanon News
2024-04-24 | 03:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
MEA cancels flight amidst strike at Paris CDG airport
In response to an ongoing strike by air traffic controllers at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, Middle East Airlines announced on Wednesday the cancellation of Flight ME211/212 scheduled for Thursday.
MEA indicated that "passengers can modify their bookings directly or through coordination with the MEA Call Center.
Ticket flexibility policy applies to:
-Tickets originally booked on ME211/212 flight on April 25, 2024, to/from Paris issued on/before April 23, 2024.
-Flight reschedule: One free flight reschedule is allowed on/before April 28, 2024. The reschedule must be within the same cabin and to the same destination.
-Refund flexibility: A full refund of the travel ticket price is allowed.
Lebanon News
Middle East Airlines
Paris
Charles De Gaulle Airport
Flight
Strike
Air Traffic Controllers
Lebanon
France
Ticket
