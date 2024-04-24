MEA cancels flight amidst strike at Paris CDG airport

In response to an ongoing strike by air traffic controllers at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, Middle East Airlines announced on Wednesday the cancellation of Flight ME211/212 scheduled for Thursday.



MEA indicated that "passengers can modify their bookings directly or through coordination with the MEA Call Center.



Ticket flexibility policy applies to:



-Tickets originally booked on ME211/212 flight on April 25, 2024, to/from Paris issued on/before April 23, 2024.



-Flight reschedule: One free flight reschedule is allowed on/before April 28, 2024. The reschedule must be within the same cabin and to the same destination.



-Refund flexibility: A full refund of the travel ticket price is allowed.