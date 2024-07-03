News
Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander Abou Ali Nasser, Al Arabiya reports
Lebanon News
2024-07-03 | 07:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander Abou Ali Nasser, Al Arabiya reports
Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander, Abou Ali Nasser, was killed in the Israeli airstrike that targeted Tyre, southern Lebanon, Al Arabiya reported on Wednesday.
Lebanon News
Israel
Lebanon
Strike
Hezbollah
0
World News
12:29
Ukraine and Israel discuss cooperation and global threats
World News
12:29
Ukraine and Israel discuss cooperation and global threats
0
Lebanon News
11:54
Hezbollah fires 100 rockets at Israeli positions following commander's death
Lebanon News
11:54
Hezbollah fires 100 rockets at Israeli positions following commander's death
0
World News
11:18
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warns of rise of far-right extremism in Europe
World News
11:18
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warns of rise of far-right extremism in Europe
0
World News
11:08
Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow will respond to Finland giving US access to bases
World News
11:08
Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow will respond to Finland giving US access to bases
0
Lebanon News
11:54
Hezbollah fires 100 rockets at Israeli positions following commander's death
Lebanon News
11:54
Hezbollah fires 100 rockets at Israeli positions following commander's death
0
Lebanon News
09:33
Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike
Lebanon News
09:33
Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike
0
Lebanon News
08:56
Gemayel meets Australian Ambassador, affirms need to 'liberate Lebanon's decision-making from domination'
Lebanon News
08:56
Gemayel meets Australian Ambassador, affirms need to 'liberate Lebanon's decision-making from domination'
0
Lebanon News
08:35
Lebanese Committee on Foreign Affairs presents impacts of Israeli attacks on villages and towns in south
Lebanon News
08:35
Lebanese Committee on Foreign Affairs presents impacts of Israeli attacks on villages and towns in south
0
Middle East News
2024-04-14
Biden informs Netanyahu that US will not participate in an attack on Iran
Middle East News
2024-04-14
Biden informs Netanyahu that US will not participate in an attack on Iran
0
Middle East News
2024-06-12
Kuwaiti Deputy PM: Fire in building housing workers kills 41
Middle East News
2024-06-12
Kuwaiti Deputy PM: Fire in building housing workers kills 41
0
Lebanon News
07:04
Israeli airstrike targets car in Tyre, south Lebanon; casualties reported
Lebanon News
07:04
Israeli airstrike targets car in Tyre, south Lebanon; casualties reported
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17
The Iranian Response: Awaiting Retaliation Amidst Escalating Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17
The Iranian Response: Awaiting Retaliation Amidst Escalating Tensions
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Sports News
14:49
Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
Sports News
14:49
Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
2
Sports News
16:03
Final Score: Spain 104 - 59 Lebanon! Catch the next game against Angola on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 06:30 PM
Sports News
16:03
Final Score: Spain 104 - 59 Lebanon! Catch the next game against Angola on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 06:30 PM
3
Lebanon News
07:56
Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander Abou Ali Nasser, Al Arabiya reports
Lebanon News
07:56
Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander Abou Ali Nasser, Al Arabiya reports
4
Lebanon News
09:33
Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike
Lebanon News
09:33
Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike
5
Lebanon News
07:04
Israeli airstrike targets car in Tyre, south Lebanon; casualties reported
Lebanon News
07:04
Israeli airstrike targets car in Tyre, south Lebanon; casualties reported
6
Middle East News
15:59
Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'
Middle East News
15:59
Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'
7
Lebanon News
03:40
Lebanese authorities accuse US embassy shooter of ISIS ties: AFP judicial source
Lebanon News
03:40
Lebanese authorities accuse US embassy shooter of ISIS ties: AFP judicial source
8
Lebanon News
05:11
Iran's Acting Foreign Minister says resistance 'is key' in Lebanon, creating necessary deterrence
Lebanon News
05:11
Iran's Acting Foreign Minister says resistance 'is key' in Lebanon, creating necessary deterrence
