Middle East Airlines confirms flight schedules for July 30-31, 2024

Lebanon News
2024-07-30 | 08:34
LBCI

0min


On Tuesday, Middle East Airlines - Air Liban announced that its flights scheduled for July 30 and 31, 2024, will remain as scheduled.

However, a couple of flights will now arrive on the morning of July 31, 2024, instead of midnight. 

"The delay is due to technical reasons related to the distribution of insurance risks for aircraft between Lebanon and other destinations," Middle East Airlines affirmed in a statement. 

To view the flight schedule, click here.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Middle East Airlines

Flights

Israeli civilian reportedly killed by a Lebanon missile: Report
Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace
