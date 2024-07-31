Air France, Transavia say Beirut flights suspended to Saturday

Lebanon News
2024-07-31 | 11:18
High views
Air France, Transavia say Beirut flights suspended to Saturday

Air France and low-cost carrier Transavia France said Wednesday their flights between Paris and Beirut would remain suspended till the weekend due to the "security situation" in Lebanon.

Flights will now remain grounded until Saturday, they said. German carrier Lufthansa has suspended flights until August 5.

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Air France

Transavia

Flights

Paris

Beirut

