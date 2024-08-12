Lebanese Army: Coordination between Army and UNIFIL continues under Resolution 1701

Lebanese Army: Coordination between Army and UNIFIL continues under Resolution 1701

The Army Command - Directorate of Orientation announced that some media outlets have circulated information regarding suspending joint patrols between the Lebanese Army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

In this context, the command confirmed that military units continue to carry out joint missions with UNIFIL, maintaining close cooperation and coordination within the framework of Resolution 1701 despite the exceptional circumstances and developments in the country, particularly the ongoing assaults by Israel.

