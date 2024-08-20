MP Razi El-Hage has called for the private sector to take control of Lebanon's electricity file, emphasizing that electricity is a national priority that cannot be ignored.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said," El-Hage criticized the current handling of the electricity sector, stating that the funds Lebanon is expected to pay Iraq for electricity cannot be covered by Electricité du Liban (EDL).



He stressed that the reserves should not be tapped, nor should depositors' remaining money be used to offset the sector's failures.



"The problem is not with the laws but their implementation," El-Hage said.



He highlighted the inefficiency in the current system, noting that 40 percent of the energy produced is wasted, and less than half of the remaining 60 percent is successfully collected.



El-Hage urged for a new approach, advocating for the involvement of the private sector and the adoption of decentralization in managing the electricity sector.