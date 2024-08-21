Lebanese Army detonates cluster bomb in South Lebanon's Tyre

Lebanon News
2024-08-21 | 11:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Army detonates cluster bomb in South Lebanon&#39;s Tyre
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Army detonates cluster bomb in South Lebanon's Tyre

The Lebanese Army has detonated a cluster bomb in the Hosh area on the outskirts of the city of Tyre in South Lebanon, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Tyre

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Death toll rises to 4 in Israeli airstrikes on Dhayra, southern Lebanon
Three paramedics injured in Israeli drone strike near Lebanon's Naqoura
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:32

US President Biden to call Netanyahu Wednesday on Gaza truce

LBCI
Middle East News
14:20

Iran lawmakers approve new president's cabinet

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Netanyahu Prioritizes Strategic Control Over Hostage Deal, Escalating Tensions in the Region

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:41

Deadlock in Doha: Blinken's Efforts Fail as Israel and Hamas Clash Over Withdrawal Terms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Lebanon's Fight Against Financial 'Greylisting': Challenges and Political Pressures

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Public Health Emergency Operations Center reports final toll of Beqaa airstrikes: One dead, 30 injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-18

Israeli intelligence tactics: Wall Street Journal report sparks controversy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-05

Lebanon's Health Minister receives emergency aid shipment from WHO

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:04

Death toll rises to 4 in Israeli airstrikes on Dhayra, southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

Lebanese Army detonates cluster bomb in South Lebanon's Tyre

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Car targeted in air raid in Sidon, south Lebanon (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Sidon airstrike targeted retired Fatah officer Khalil Al-Maqdah, LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:13

Israeli airstrikes target Bodai in Baalbek, causing one fatality

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

Israeli bombing claims lives in Beit Lif and Wazzani; Hezbollah hits back

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

MP Sayegh: Open Qleiat airport and announce plans to open Hamat and Rayak Airbases

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:03

Three paramedics injured in Israeli drone strike near Lebanon's Naqoura

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More