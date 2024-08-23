Education Minister receives 40 university scholarships from Algerian Ambassador to Lebanon

Algeria's Ambassador to Lebanon, Rachid Belbaki, presented caretaker Education Minister Abbas Halabi with 40 university scholarships designated for Lebanese students across various fields of study.



During their meeting, the two officials discussed educational and academic relations between the two countries and explored ways to strengthen these ties.



Minister Halabi expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Belbaki, the Algerian government, and universities for providing these valuable opportunities for Lebanese students.



He also instructed the relevant administration to announce the commencement of applications for the upcoming academic year.