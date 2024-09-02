Israeli gunfire targets truck in south Lebanon; driver survives

2024-09-02 | 03:20
Israeli gunfire targets truck in south Lebanon; driver survives
Israeli gunfire targets truck in south Lebanon; driver survives

A driver survived uninjured on Monday after his truck came under Israeli gunfire while traveling along the road between the villages of Kfarkela and Odaisseh in southern Lebanon, according to the National News Agency.

