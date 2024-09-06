Cabinet to review 2025 budget draft in September 10 session

The Cabinet will meet at 9 AM on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at the Grand Serail to address various topics outlined in the agenda distributed to ministers.



The session will include a presentation by the Finance Minister on the draft budget for 2025, which was circulated to officials on August 30, 2024.



The meeting will be adjourned and then reconvened at 3:30 PM to deliberate further on the draft budget law for 2025.