France opposes Lebanon 'becoming a new Gaza': Macron

2024-09-27 | 00:03
France opposes Lebanon &#39;becoming a new Gaza&#39;: Macron
0min
France opposes Lebanon 'becoming a new Gaza': Macron

France opposes Lebanon "becoming a new Gaza," French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday during a visit to Canada, citing the "absolutely shocking" number of civilian casualties.

"Israel must stop its strikes, and Hezbollah must stop its retaliating," Macron told a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

AFP

