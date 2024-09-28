Iran’s Supreme Leader calls on Muslims to support Lebanon and Hezbollah against Israel

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Muslims on Saturday to “stand with the people of Lebanon and Hezbollah with their resources in confronting Israel.”



Official media reported that Khamenei made this statement after the Israeli army announced that it had killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, saying, “The fate of this region will be determined by the forces of resistance, led by the noble Hezbollah.”



Reuters