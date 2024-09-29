Hezbollah launches rocket and drone attacks on Israeli targets

Hezbollah announced that it launched a rocket barrage targeting the Israeli settlement of Snobar. The group also claimed responsibility for an artillery strike on an Israeli force stationed at the Ramia outpost, reporting direct hits on the target.



Additionally, Hezbollah stated that it carried out a drone attack using a swarm of drones on the Israeli military camp of Aleyakim, reportedly striking areas where Israeli officers and soldiers were stationed.

Hezbollah also stated that it targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the Shtula settlement with rockets, claiming casualties.



This comes after Israel launched a series of attacks on several villages and towns in Lebanon, with the most significant attack being the assassination of Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.