WHO: 28 health workers killed in Lebanon over 24 hours

Lebanon News
2024-10-03 | 10:46
High views
WHO: 28 health workers killed in Lebanon over 24 hours
WHO: 28 health workers killed in Lebanon over 24 hours

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief said Thursday that 28 healthcare workers had been killed over the past 24 hours in Lebanon.

"Many (other) health workers are not reporting to duty and fled the areas where they work due to bombardments," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online press briefing.

"This is severely limiting the provision of mass trauma management and continuity of health services," he said.

The global health agency will not be able to deliver a large planned shipment of trauma and medical supplies to the country on Friday due to flight restrictions, he added.

Lebanon News

WHO

Health

Workers

Lebanon

Israeli

Attacks

LBCI Next
Hezbollah targets Israeli forces in Misgav Am settlement with rocket barrage
Israel renews its strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
LBCI Previous

