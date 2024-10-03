WHO: 28 health workers killed in Lebanon over 24 hours

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief said Thursday that 28 healthcare workers had been killed over the past 24 hours in Lebanon.



"Many (other) health workers are not reporting to duty and fled the areas where they work due to bombardments," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online press briefing.



"This is severely limiting the provision of mass trauma management and continuity of health services," he said.



The global health agency will not be able to deliver a large planned shipment of trauma and medical supplies to the country on Friday due to flight restrictions, he added.

"In southern #Lebanon, 37 health facilities have been closed, while in Beirut, three hospitals have been forced to fully evacuate staff and patients, and another two were partially evacuated.



Health and humanitarian workers, including WHO staff, have done incredible work under… — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 3, 2024