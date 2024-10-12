News
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in southern Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in southern Lebanon villages
Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued an urgent warning to residents of several villages in southern Lebanon, including Aita al-Shaab, Ramyeh, Yater, Quozah, Beit Lif, Hanine, Rachaf, Aainata, Qlaileh, Haouch, Nabaa, Touline, Tamriyyah, Khiam, Kherbeh, Kfarhamam, Arab Al-Lwaiza, Jisr Abu Zable, Jebel al-Aadas, Dahr Barriet Jaber, Kafra, Rmadiyeh, and Zibqine.
The Israeli army claimed Hezbollah’s activities have forced the military to take strong action, emphasizing it does not intend to harm civilians.
The warning stated, "Residents are urged to evacuate their homes immediately and head to the Awali River for their safety."
The Israeli army also said, "Anyone near Hezbollah elements, facilities, or weaponry is at risk. Houses used by Hezbollah for military purposes are likely to be targeted."
The military urged residents to leave their homes without delay and advised against traveling south, as doing so could put them in danger.
The warning added, "Residents will be notified when it is safe to return to their homes."
Lebanon News
Israeli Army
Avichay Adraee
Lebanon
South
War
Hezbollah
