Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon

Hezbollah said in a statement that its fighters targeted an Israeli armored vehicle near the southern Lebanese town of Ramyeh using a guided missile.



According to the group, the attack resulted in a direct hit, leaving several Israeli soldiers dead or wounded.



In a separate incident, Hezbollah fighters detonated an explosive device aimed at Israeli soldiers attempting to infiltrate Ramyeh.



The group claimed that casualties were inflicted on the Israeli forces and that clashes between Hezbollah fighters and Israeli troops were ongoing, involving medium and automatic weapons.