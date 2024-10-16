Israeli airstrike on Baalbek-Riyaq highway kills two and injures nine: Health Ministry

2024-10-16 | 10:03
Israeli airstrike on Baalbek-Riyaq highway kills two and injures nine: Health Ministry
Israeli airstrike on Baalbek-Riyaq highway kills two and injures nine: Health Ministry

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that the Israeli airstrike on the Baalbek-Riyaq highway killed two individuals and left nine others injured.
 

