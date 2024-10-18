UNICEF warns of growing risks for children in Lebanon amid ongoing conflict

Lebanon News
2024-10-18 | 11:49
High views
LBCI
LBCI
UNICEF warns of growing risks for children in Lebanon amid ongoing conflict
4min
UNICEF warns of growing risks for children in Lebanon amid ongoing conflict

UNICEF has issued a statement highlighting the increasing risks faced by children in Lebanon regarding health and protection issues, including waterborne diseases such as cholera, hepatitis, and diarrhea. 

The ongoing bombardment in the country is significantly disrupting the essential services that families rely on.  

The statement noted that at least 28 water facilities have been damaged in recent weeks due to the conflict, impacting water supplies for over 360,000 people, mainly in the southern region. 

However, the actual extent of damage to water networks is likely more significant, as technical teams cannot access many affected areas to assess the damage, deliver fuel, and carry out necessary repairs.  

The report also indicated that several schools have been damaged by the shelling, along with at least 15 hospitals and 70 primary healthcare centers and emergency medical services. 

Six hospitals are out of service, and five others are operating partially, according to Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health.  

With the increasing frequency and intensity of bombings, significant damage has been recorded to essential infrastructure, resulting in the deaths of dozens of medical workers and necessary service providers.  

UNICEF's representative in Lebanon, Edouard Beigbeder, described the situation as catastrophic for every child in Lebanon. 

He pointed out that, according to international humanitarian law, humanitarian workers and essential service providers must be protected while delivering life-saving support to families and children living in perilous conditions. 

He stressed that civilian infrastructure must also be safeguarded, stating, "Children are suffering while the world ignores this blatant disregard for these laws."  

As access to services becomes more challenging, the needs of families are rapidly increasing. Humanitarian agencies estimate that one million people require access to health, water, and sanitation services.  

In regions like Beirut and Mount Lebanon, communities struggle to meet the rising demand for water, shelter, and essential supplies as displaced families seek safety and support. Government estimates suggest that around 400,000 children have been displaced.  

The risks facing children are severe. Without access to clean drinking water, they are at risk of waterborne diseases like cholera or diarrhea, which can lead to dehydration and death without proper treatment. The increased pressure on and disruption of health services exacerbate these risks.  

The likelihood of other diseases spreading among displaced families is rising, particularly in overcrowded areas lacking sanitation supplies and services.  

UNICEF has already reported cases of scabies and lice among children in shelters, with concerns about the risk of respiratory infections increasing in the coming weeks as the weather becomes more relaxed and more humid. Thousands of people remain homeless on the streets of Lebanon without adequate shelter or clothing.  

The significant rise in displacement and service disruptions puts children at risk of protection-related dangers, including separation from their families. 

Since October 8, 2023, UNICEF and its partners have identified 67 unaccompanied and separated children, reuniting 65 of them with their families. Additionally, being out of school increases children's vulnerability to injury, abuse, or child labor.  

UNICEF calls on all parties to protect children from harm and provide them with the special protection they are entitled to under international humanitarian law and human rights law.  

Above all, UNICEF stresses that children in Lebanon need a ceasefire, as it is the only way to protect them and ensure that humanitarian assistance can be safely delivered on a large scale.

Lebanon News

UNICEF

Lebanon

Children

Risk

War

Hospitals

Attacks

