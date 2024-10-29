Hezbollah targets Israeli troop gathering in Wata Khiam, South Lebanon

In a statement, Hezbollah announced that it had launched a rocket and artillery strike targeting a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the Wata Khiam area, located southeast of Khiam in South Lebanon.



This comes after the Israeli army reportedly entered the neighborhood as communication was lost with several families in Wata Khiam.



In another statement, Hezbollah confirmed that it attacked a gathering of Israeli soldiers with a rocket barrage in Ras Naqoura.

Moreover, the group said that it launched a rocket salvo at Qiryat Shemona in northern Israel.