Lebanese Army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Aaraya, Mount Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-10-30 | 06:34
High views
Lebanese Army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Aaraya, Mount Lebanon
Lebanese Army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Aaraya, Mount Lebanon

The Lebanese Army Command announced Wednesday that an army unit will detonate unexploded ordnance in Aaraya, located in Mount Lebanon, between 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

