Israeli airstrike kills paramedic in Zefta, injures two; total death toll of medics reaches 173: Health Ministry

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry reported that an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle belonging to the Al-Risala Health Ambulance Association in the town of Zefta resulted in the killing of a paramedic, injuries to two others, and the vehicle catching fire.



This latest incident brings the total number of paramedics killed since the beginning of the aggression to 173, with 277 injured and 243 vehicles targeted.



The Ministry of Health reiterated its condemnation of the ongoing attacks by Israeli forces on emergency medical teams and once again appealed to the international community to put an end to this ongoing series of war crimes.