MP Hussein Hajj Hassan dismissed recent U.S. and Israeli statements as contradictory and lacking substance, saying, “We’re not giving weight to these remarks; there’s no clarity—just leaks.”



He told LBCI, “In this sensitive time, it is not in Lebanon's interest to reveal what is acceptable and what is not, to prevent Israel from exploiting it.”



He emphasized that Hezbollah will refrain from commenting on specific details at this stage, stating, “The priority is ending the aggression through actions on the ground, fostering national unity, and conducting negotiations with a patriotic approach.”



Hassan also noted that the envoys have not introduced any serious discussions so far, “and no Lebanese committed to Lebanese sovereignty would accept what they proposed.”



“We do not want the war to continue, and all that the resistance can do is defend against aggression,” he added.



Regarding the presidential file, he said, “We do not oppose or obstruct the election of a president. Our priority is to stop the aggression.”



He asked, “Is there even an agreement on a name that would secure the necessary quorum and votes?”



In response to a question about extending the army commander’s term, he replied that this issue has not yet been discussed.