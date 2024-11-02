News
Israeli airstrike hits bridge near Lebanese Army checkpoint in Akkar, targeting the region for the first time
Lebanon News
2024-11-02 | 14:45
Israeli airstrike hits bridge near Lebanese Army checkpoint in Akkar, targeting the region for the first time
An Israeli airstrike targeted the bridge linking the towns of Kfar Toun and Akroum in the Akkar district in northern Lebanon for the first time, near a Lebanese Army checkpoint manned by the Lebanese Border Regiment.
No immediate details on casualties or damage were available, as authorities assess the attack's aftermath.
Lebanon News
Israeli
Airstrike
Bridge
Lebanese Army
Checkpoint
Akkar
Related Articles
0
0
0
0
Recommended For You
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Videos
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Most read
1
2
3
4
5
6
Lebanon News
01:05
Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media
Lebanon News
01:05
Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media
7
Lebanon News
11:24
Israeli airstrike on Galerie Semaan in Beirut's suburbs kills one person, injures 15: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
11:24
Israeli airstrike on Galerie Semaan in Beirut's suburbs kills one person, injures 15: Health Ministry
8
Lebanon News
04:27
Israeli army claims killings of key Hezbollah commanders in Tyre, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:27
Israeli army claims killings of key Hezbollah commanders in Tyre, South Lebanon
