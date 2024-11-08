News
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Hezbollah targets Israeli Forces gathering and military bulldozer near South Lebanon border
Lebanon News
2024-11-08 | 03:34
Hezbollah targets Israeli Forces gathering and military bulldozer near South Lebanon border
On Friday, Hezbollah announced it had targeted an Israeli military gathering south of Odaisseh using artillery shells.
In a separate incident, the group reported attacking an Israeli military bulldozer accompanied by infantry forces attempting to advance toward Kfarkela.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Israel
Forces
Bulldozer
Gathering
South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:51
UNIFIL accuses Israel's army of 'deliberate attacks' on peacekeeper positions - Statement
Lebanon News
10:51
UNIFIL accuses Israel's army of 'deliberate attacks' on peacekeeper positions - Statement
0
Middle East News
10:11
Hezbollah states fired missiles at central Israel air base
Middle East News
10:11
Hezbollah states fired missiles at central Israel air base
0
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli army alleges that it uncovered Hezbollah training school near UNIFIL base in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli army alleges that it uncovered Hezbollah training school near UNIFIL base in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:40
Rescue teams recover four bodies from rubble in Wata Khiam; Israeli strike on Ghandouriyeh kills four
Lebanon News
07:40
Rescue teams recover four bodies from rubble in Wata Khiam; Israeli strike on Ghandouriyeh kills four
0
Lebanon News
02:09
Hezbollah targets strategic Israeli naval base near Haifa with rocket salvo
Lebanon News
02:09
Hezbollah targets strategic Israeli naval base near Haifa with rocket salvo
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-24
Hezbollah releases drone footage of Israeli Ramat David Airbase
Lebanon News
2024-07-24
Hezbollah releases drone footage of Israeli Ramat David Airbase
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Lebanon's Berri denies Washington Post claims as 'completely untrue'
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Lebanon's Berri denies Washington Post claims as 'completely untrue'
0
Lebanon News
03:17
Red Cross and UNIFIL resume search for four missing persons in Wata Khiam, South Lebanon, after finding 17 killed
Lebanon News
03:17
Red Cross and UNIFIL resume search for four missing persons in Wata Khiam, South Lebanon, after finding 17 killed
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli army alleges that it uncovered Hezbollah training school near UNIFIL base in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli army alleges that it uncovered Hezbollah training school near UNIFIL base in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:40
Israeli army claims Hezbollah's use of ambulances, calls on South Lebanon residents to stay away from their homes
Lebanon News
05:40
Israeli army claims Hezbollah's use of ambulances, calls on South Lebanon residents to stay away from their homes
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Airport balance: Hezbollah missile near Ben Gurion Airport prompts Israeli strike near Beirut's Airport
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Airport balance: Hezbollah missile near Ben Gurion Airport prompts Israeli strike near Beirut's Airport
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Conflicting Israeli stances: Will Israel's ground operation in Lebanon end soon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Conflicting Israeli stances: Will Israel's ground operation in Lebanon end soon?
5
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon's 39th emergency report update: 12,323 Israeli attacks since start of war
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon's 39th emergency report update: 12,323 Israeli attacks since start of war
6
Lebanon News
03:34
Hezbollah targets Israeli Forces gathering and military bulldozer near South Lebanon border
Lebanon News
03:34
Hezbollah targets Israeli Forces gathering and military bulldozer near South Lebanon border
7
Lebanon News
02:09
Hezbollah targets strategic Israeli naval base near Haifa with rocket salvo
Lebanon News
02:09
Hezbollah targets strategic Israeli naval base near Haifa with rocket salvo
8
Lebanon News
00:54
Rockets fired from Lebanon toward Nahariya and Western Galilee, Israeli Channel 12 reports
Lebanon News
00:54
Rockets fired from Lebanon toward Nahariya and Western Galilee, Israeli Channel 12 reports
