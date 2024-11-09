Lebanon crisis: 570,000 cross into Syria, airstrike toll mounts, and displacement centers fill - Report

Lebanon News
2024-11-09
High views
LBCI
LBCI
0min
In its 41st report, Lebanon’s Emergency Committee, led by Environment Minister Nasser Yassin, detailed the escalating toll of Israel’s intensified attacks across the country. 

According to the report, 68 airstrikes hit Lebanon in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of attacks to 12,475 since the conflict began.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reported 19 fatalities and 91 injuries in the past day, bringing the overall death toll to 3,137, with 14,016 wounded.

The report also highlighted the deepening displacement crisis, with 1,158 centers established for displaced persons—989 of which have reached full capacity. 

Currently, 190,035 individuals (representing 44,680 families) are registered as displaced, while a combined 570,571 Lebanese and Syrian nationals have crossed into Syria since late September.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Strikes

Crisis

Syria

Airstrikes

Displacement

Israel's army claims airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
