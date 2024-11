Preliminary information suggests that Zokak El-Blat in Beirut, near Al Zahraa Mosque, has been targeted by an Israeli strike on Monday evening.

A video captured heavy smoke rising from the area as loud explosions were heard across the city.



The attack comes as the third in the last 24 hours.



No information has been provided regarding the number of casualties or injuries.



It is worth noting that Zokak El-Blat is a densely-populated area in Beirut.