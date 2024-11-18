US envoy Amos Hochstein to head to Beirut shortly, Axios reporter confirms

Lebanon News
2024-11-18 | 12:24
High views
LBCI
LBCI
US envoy Amos Hochstein to head to Beirut shortly, Axios reporter confirms
US envoy Amos Hochstein to head to Beirut shortly, Axios reporter confirms

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein is expected to leave Washington shortly and head to Beirut, a U.S. official confirmed to Axios political reporter Barak Ravid on Monday. 
 

Lebanon News

US

Lebanon

Amos Hochstein

Beirut

