French minister on Gulf tour says Lebanese Army needs support

Lebanon News
2024-11-19 | 10:33
High views
French minister on Gulf tour says Lebanese Army needs support
0min
French minister on Gulf tour says Lebanese Army needs support

France's defense minister urged Tuesday the wealthy Gulf states to find ways to bolster Lebanon's Armed Forces, saying they will be crucial for securing border areas after Israel's war with Hezbollah.

As efforts towards a ceasefire increase, Sebastien Lecornu told AFP that the Gulf monarchies, rich from oil and gas, should consider "operational support" for the Lebanese Army.

"I have reiterated to each counterpart that we need them to support the Lebanese Armed Forces," Lecornu said after visits to Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

"Both in the central role they play in welfare matters, and in the security aspect. We will have to think about more operational support on the military side."

Lecornu was speaking in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi before meeting President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at the end of his three-country tour.


Lebanon News

