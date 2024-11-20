In Beirut, Ahmed Abd al-Hadi, the representative of Hamas in Lebanon, met with Mohammad Reza Shibani, the Iranian Foreign Minister's Special Envoy for the Middle East.



The two discussed the latest developments in the "Al-Aqsa Flood" war and the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon.



Abd al-Hadi expressed his gratitude to the Islamic Republic for its support of the Palestinian people and their just cause.



Abd al-Hadi reaffirmed Hamas' and the Palestinian people's solidarity with Lebanon, its people, and its resistance.



He praised the bravery of the Lebanese resistance in confronting the aggression, highlighting their courage in preventing Israel from achieving its goal of eliminating Hezbollah.



He also referred to the situation in Gaza, noting that the occupying army has not achieved its objectives due to the strength of the resistance and the steadfastness of the people.



He emphasized that the key to any agreement is a comprehensive ceasefire, complete withdrawal, reconstruction, relief, and a fair deal.



For his part, Shibani extended his salute to the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine, as well as to the Lebanese and Palestinian peoples.



He reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran's continued support for the just Palestinian cause and the resistance and people of both Lebanon and Palestine.