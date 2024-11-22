Biden, Macron discuss efforts for Lebanon ceasefire: White House

Lebanon News
2024-11-22 | 14:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Biden, Macron discuss efforts for Lebanon ceasefire: White House
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Biden, Macron discuss efforts for Lebanon ceasefire: White House

U.S. President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed on Friday efforts towards a ceasefire in Lebanon, the White House said, as Israel keeps bombarding the country.

"They reviewed developments in Ukraine as well as in the Middle East, to include efforts to secure a ceasefire deal in Lebanon that will allow residents on both sides of the Blue Line to return safely to their homes," it said in a statement.


AFP

Lebanon News

Biden

Macron

US

France

Efforts

Lebanon

Ceasefire

White House

LBCI Next
226 health workers killed in Lebanon since October 7: WHO
Israel's army reports seven soldiers injured in South Lebanon clashes in past 24 hours
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-08

White House says Biden to continue diplomatic efforts in Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say

LBCI
World News
2024-10-30

White House comments on Lebanon ceasefire proposal: Reports do not show true negotiation status

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-23

Macron hosts Lebanon's PM Mikati at Élysée Palace for discussions on ceasefire and support conference

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

Israel warns Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:21

Justice Minister reveals to LBCI plans to address Israeli attacks on healthcare sector with Health Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
15:14

Security establishment recommends agreement with Lebanon, final decision rests with Netanyahu: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-23

Israeli airstrikes push Lebanon's death toll to 2,574, escalating humanitarian crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-05

More than 200 Chinese citizens evacuated from Lebanon: Foreign Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
15:14

Security establishment recommends agreement with Lebanon, final decision rests with Netanyahu: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry, Hadath, and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Sports News
12:08

Lebanon defeats UAE 99-77 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, secures third win

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

Israel warns Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:06

Massive fires and building collapses reported following strikes on Galerie Semaan, Chiyah, and Bir al-Abed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:44

Daily South Lebanon field updates: Israeli ground advances reach new frontlines, isolating Marjaayoun from Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Israeli strikes target a Chiyah building in Beirut's southern suburbs (Videos)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More