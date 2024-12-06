Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border

2024-12-06 | 02:56
Israel says struck Hezbollah &#39;smuggling route&#39; on Syria-Lebanon border
Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border

Israel's army said Friday it had conducted air strikes on Hezbollah "weapon-smuggling routes" on the Syria-Lebanon border, just over a week into a fragile ceasefire in Lebanon.

The Israeli air force "conducted strikes on weapon-smuggling routes and terror infrastructure sites located near the Syrian regime's crossings at the Syrian-Lebanese border", the military said in a statement that included a map identifying the crossing as Al-Arida.

