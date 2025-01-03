Clashes erupt again between Lebanese army and Syrian militants on eastern border

Lebanon News
2025-01-03 | 10:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Clashes erupt again between Lebanese army and Syrian militants on eastern border
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Clashes erupt again between Lebanese army and Syrian militants on eastern border

Clashes erupted once again Friday on the eastern border between the Lebanese army and armed Syrian militants.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Syria

Clashes

Lebanese Army

LBCI Next
Lebanon grants entry to Iranian diplomatic bags after embassy clarification
Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

Lebanese army retaliates against militants in Maarboun after surveillance operation: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Fatal shooting erupts in Qana, south Lebanon, over old dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Clashes erupt again between Lebanese army and Syrian militants on eastern border

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:24

Gaza health ministry says 77 killed in 24 hours

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

Lebanese army retaliates against militants in Maarboun after surveillance operation: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Fatal shooting erupts in Qana, south Lebanon, over old dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Lebanon's interior minister says working to 'resolve' Syria's latest entry restrictions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Major General Jeffers visits Khiam, commends Lebanese army's role in securing border region

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-23

Former President Gemayel, Former President Sleiman, Former PM Siniora call for ceasefire, election of new president to restore unity in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-17

Ali Hijazi tells LBCI: We are unsure if Hezbollah's Mohammad Afif's presence at the targeted site was a coincidence

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-14

Iran's Revolutionary Guard pledges continued support for Hezbollah, vows retaliation against Israel

LBCI
World News
2024-10-11

Putin cements ties with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:47

Israeli army targets Hezbollah rocket launchers in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

Lebanon grants entry to Iranian diplomatic bags after embassy clarification

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Syria puts entry restrictions on Lebanese after border clash: Security sources tell AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Ceasefire monitoring continues as Israeli violations persist in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More