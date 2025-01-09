Arab diplomatic sources revealed to LBCI that Yazid bin Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Farhan met with Qatari Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, where they reached an understanding to align on the presidential candidate, Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.



Following the meeting, Al-Khulaifi traveled to Tehran to discuss the matter with Iranian officials, seeking their alignment with the international consensus.



The sources confirmed that Qatar has informed its allies of its support for Aoun and urged them to vote for him.



Qatar also reiterated its commitment to assisting Lebanon with reconstruction efforts, supporting the next government, and providing backing, especially if it includes reformist figures implementing a rescue agenda and adhering to international resolutions.



The sources added that Saudi Arabia and Qatar are continuing their joint efforts to appoint a prime minister and form a government. Both nations are keen on ensuring that the appointed prime minister works harmoniously with the president.