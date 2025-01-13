Parliamentary consultations resume as MPs nominate candidates to lead new government

Parliamentary consultations resumed on Monday afternoon, with MP Yassine Yassine choosing Nawaf Salam as Prime Minister-designate.



"Nawaf Salam is my choice, and I hope he becomes prime minister," he said.



Meanwhile, George Bouchikian has expressed renewed confidence in Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, nominating him to lead the new government.



MP Michel Murr, in turn, also nominated PM Mikati after his meeting with President Joseph Aoun.



After meeting with President Aoun, the Strong Republic bloc nominated Nawaf Salam.



MP Georges Adwan, speaking on behalf of the bloc, noted: "We nominated Nawaf Salam for prime minister."



Meanwhile, the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc has reportedly requested to postpone its scheduled meeting for the parliamentary consultations until Tuesday. However, the Lebanese presidency's media official later announced that President Joseph Aoun has not agreed to postpone the consultations with the bloc.



Speaking on the matter, Adwan added: "All blocs must adhere to the scheduled time for the binding consultations, and they must get used to the new country."



MP Camille Chamoun also selected Salam, citing his clean record and "absence of corruption."



The Strong Lebanon bloc also nominated Nawaf Salam, with MP Gebran Bassil describing him as the bloc's "natural choice" for prime minister.



He affirmed that the Free Patriotic Movement is now independent, with "no allies or enemies." He dismissed any claims of attempted political deals or share allocations as false.



The Democratic Gathering and the National Moderation blocs also officially designated Salam as Prime Minister-designate.



In turn, MP Ibrahim Kanaan, speaking on behalf of the Independent Consultative Gathering, announced, "We have nominated Nawaf Salam for prime minister," following the meeting with President Aoun.



The Kataeb Party also selected Salam as its nominee for the prime minister's position. After the consultations at Baabda Palace, MP Samy Gemayel extended a salute to MP Fouad Makhzoumi and General Ashraf Rifi for "prioritizing the national interest over personal gains and facilitating the consolidation of support behind one candidate."



For its part, the Independent National bloc chose not to nominate a candidate for the prime minister's position.



The National Consensus bloc's Faisal Karami nominated Nawaf Salam for prime minister, emphasizing the need for change in Lebanon's political landscape.



MP Mohammad Raad, from the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, confirmed that the bloc has not made any nomination for prime minister.



He said, "We express our regret for those who seek to tarnish the agreement-based presidency's image. It is their right to live their experience, and it is our right to demand a national unity government."



During the afternoon session, the Change Alliance bloc delegated Nawaf Salam for the position of prime minister.



The Armenian Deputies bloc noted for its part: "We nominated Nawaf Salam."

The Renewal bloc also supported his nomination. MP Fouad Makhzoumi, on behalf of the Renewal bloc, said "I withdrew my nomination to give Nawaf Salam the opportunity to succeed as Prime Minister-designate."



MP Neemat Frem, from the Project Watan bloc, expressed: "We selected Nawaf Salam for the prime minister's role" after the bloc met with Lebanon's president.

Moreover, MP Imad Al Hout, on behalf of the Islamic Group, supported Judge Nawaf Salam's nomination.

After a brief meeting with President Joseph Aoun, the Development and Liberation bloc said, "We did not nominate anyone."