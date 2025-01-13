Parliamentary consultations resume as MPs nominate candidates to lead new government

Lebanon News
2025-01-13 | 07:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Parliamentary consultations resume as MPs nominate candidates to lead new government
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Parliamentary consultations resume as MPs nominate candidates to lead new government

Parliamentary consultations resumed on Monday afternoon, with MP Yassine Yassine choosing Nawaf Salam as Prime Minister-designate.

"Nawaf Salam is my choice, and I hope he becomes prime minister," he said. 

Meanwhile, George Bouchikian has expressed renewed confidence in Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, nominating him to lead the new government.

MP Michel Murr, in turn, also nominated PM Mikati after his meeting with President Joseph Aoun. 

After meeting with President Aoun, the Strong Republic bloc nominated Nawaf Salam.

MP Georges Adwan, speaking on behalf of the bloc, noted: "We nominated Nawaf Salam for prime minister."

Meanwhile, the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc has reportedly requested to postpone its scheduled meeting for the parliamentary consultations until Tuesday. However, the Lebanese presidency's media official later announced that President Joseph Aoun has not agreed to postpone the consultations with the bloc.

Speaking on the matter, Adwan added: "All blocs must adhere to the scheduled time for the binding consultations, and they must get used to the new country."

MP Camille Chamoun also selected Salam, citing his clean record and "absence of corruption."

The Strong Lebanon bloc also nominated Nawaf Salam, with MP Gebran Bassil describing him as the bloc's "natural choice" for prime minister.

He affirmed that the Free Patriotic Movement is now independent, with "no allies or enemies." He dismissed any claims of attempted political deals or share allocations as false.

The Democratic Gathering and the National Moderation blocs also officially designated Salam as Prime Minister-designate.

In turn, MP Ibrahim Kanaan, speaking on behalf of the Independent Consultative Gathering, announced, "We have nominated Nawaf Salam for prime minister," following the meeting with President Aoun.

The Kataeb Party also selected Salam as its nominee for the prime minister's position. After the consultations at Baabda Palace, MP Samy Gemayel extended a salute to MP Fouad Makhzoumi and General Ashraf Rifi for "prioritizing the national interest over personal gains and facilitating the consolidation of support behind one candidate."

For its part, the Independent National bloc chose not to nominate a candidate for the prime minister's position.

The National Consensus bloc's Faisal Karami nominated Nawaf Salam for prime minister, emphasizing the need for change in Lebanon's political landscape.

MP Mohammad Raad, from the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, confirmed that the bloc has not made any nomination for prime minister.

He said, "We express our regret for those who seek to tarnish the agreement-based presidency's image. It is their right to live their experience, and it is our right to demand a national unity government."

During the afternoon session, the Change Alliance bloc delegated Nawaf Salam for the position of prime minister.

The Armenian Deputies bloc noted for its part: "We nominated Nawaf Salam."
 
The Renewal bloc also supported his nomination. MP Fouad Makhzoumi, on behalf of the Renewal bloc, said "I withdrew my nomination to give Nawaf Salam the opportunity to succeed as Prime Minister-designate."
 
MP Neemat Frem, from the Project Watan bloc, expressed: "We selected Nawaf Salam for the prime minister's role" after the bloc met with Lebanon's president.
 
Moreover, MP Imad Al Hout, on behalf of the Islamic Group, supported Judge Nawaf Salam's nomination.
 
After a brief meeting with President Joseph Aoun, the Development and Liberation bloc said, "We did not nominate anyone."

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Parliamentary

Consultations

Prime Minister

Nawaf Salam

Najib Mikati

LBCI Next
Sources to LBCI: US delegation reaffirms support for Lebanese Army, discusses southern stability, Resolution 1701
Wassim Mansouri announces removal of concrete barriers around BDL to open doors to the public
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Parliamentary consultations have concluded, with Nawaf Salam receiving 85 nominations, Najib Mikati 9 nominations, and 34 MPs abstaining from naming anyone. Nawaf Salam is expected to be tasked with forming the government

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-10

Lebanon's president to hold parliamentary consultations for new prime minister on January 13

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

Lebanon appoints Nawaf Salam as Prime Minister-designate with 84 nominations, Mikati gets nine, 35 MPs abstain

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Parliamentary consultations conclude first round: Nawaf Salam leads with 12 votes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

Lebanon appoints Nawaf Salam as Prime Minister-designate with 84 nominations, Mikati gets nine, 35 MPs abstain

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Parliamentary consultations have concluded, with Nawaf Salam receiving 85 nominations, Najib Mikati 9 nominations, and 34 MPs abstaining from naming anyone. Nawaf Salam is expected to be tasked with forming the government

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:31

Sources tell LBCI: Judge Nawaf Salam to arrive in Beirut Tuesday after departure from The Hague

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Lebanese Army receives third shipment of Qatari fuel aid

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-30

Turkey says it killed 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-01

Turkey informs US that it will not allow 'terrorist activities'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Lebanon's humanitarian crisis deepens: 11,085 attacks put immense pressure on shelters - here are the latest figures

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-12

Nawaf Salam ready to serve as PM if parliamentary blocs secure his nomination: Sources to LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Parliamentary consultations conclude first round: Nawaf Salam leads with 12 votes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Ending decades of quotas: Joseph Aoun's plan for institutional reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:06

MP Fouad Makhzoumi withdraws candidacy for PM to allow consensus on Judge Nawaf Salam

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Renewed optimism: Lebanon's political reforms spark Eurobond market revival

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:31

Sources tell LBCI: Judge Nawaf Salam to arrive in Beirut Tuesday after departure from The Hague

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Parliamentary consultations: MPs voice support for various candidates to lead new government

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Parliamentary consultations have concluded, with Nawaf Salam receiving 85 nominations, Najib Mikati 9 nominations, and 34 MPs abstaining from naming anyone. Nawaf Salam is expected to be tasked with forming the government

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Parliamentary consultations resume as MPs nominate candidates to lead new government

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More