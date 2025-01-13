News
Saudi and Turkish Ambassadors to Lebanon meet to discuss regional developments and strengthen bilateral ties
Lebanon News
2025-01-13 | 07:38
Saudi and Turkish Ambassadors to Lebanon meet to discuss regional developments and strengthen bilateral ties
On Monday, the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Waleed Bukhari, received the newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to Lebanon, Murat Lütem, at the embassy.
The meeting included exchanging cordial discussions, reviewing the latest political developments in Lebanon and the region, and exploring ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various fields
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Ambassadors
Lebanon
Bilateral Ties
