Saudi and Turkish Ambassadors to Lebanon meet to discuss regional developments and strengthen bilateral ties

Lebanon News
2025-01-13 | 07:38
High views
0min
On Monday, the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Waleed Bukhari, received the newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to Lebanon, Murat Lütem, at the embassy.

The meeting included exchanging cordial discussions, reviewing the latest political developments in Lebanon and the region, and exploring ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various fields

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Ambassadors

Lebanon

Bilateral Ties

Lebanese Army receives third shipment of Qatari fuel aid
Sources to LBCI: US delegation reaffirms support for Lebanese Army, discusses southern stability, Resolution 1701
