Lebanese President Joseph Aoun receives congratulations from Vatican and Greece
2025-01-14 | 07:43
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun receives congratulations from Vatican and Greece
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun received a congratulatory call from Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State, who wished him success in his new responsibilities and expressed hopes for Lebanon's prosperity and well-being.
President Aoun also spoke with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who extended an invitation for an official visit to Greece, signaling intentions to strengthen ties between the two countries.
