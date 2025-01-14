Former PM Tammam Salam expresses support for PM-designate Nawaf Salam

Former Prime Minister Tammam Salam emphasized Lebanon's entry into a new chapter following the election of President Joseph Aoun and the designation of Nawaf Salam to form a new government.



After meeting with the Prime Minister-designate, Tammam Salam noted the optimistic sentiment among the Lebanese people and extended his best wishes to Nawaf Salam.



"We place all our resources at his disposal, and I urge everyone to collaborate with him on forming the government. This is not the time for imposing rigid conditions," Tammam Salam said.



For his part, Nawaf Salam reaffirmed his commitment to leading a balanced and inclusive process. While dismissing the idea of a strictly civilian government, he stated that he is awaiting consultations to develop a clearer vision for the next cabinet.