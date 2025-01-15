News
Jordan's FM Ayman Safadi to visit Lebanon on Thursday: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-15 | 02:17
Jordan's FM Ayman Safadi to visit Lebanon on Thursday: Sources to LBCI
Sources told LBCI that Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, will arrive in Lebanon on Thursday for an official visit.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Jordan
Foreign Minister
Visit
Lebanon
