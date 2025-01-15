Speaker Berri tells LBCI: "Lebanon must move forward" amid consultations boycott

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, responding to LBCI about whether the boycott of consultations is a message to external parties, stated, "Lebanon must move forward."



He also confirmed that a planned call with French President Emmanuel Macron had not taken place.

Berri affirmed to LBCI that he will meet with Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam on Friday.



When asked about the possibility of a meeting between Salam and the Amal Movement and Hezbollah blocs, Berri replied, "This is complicated."