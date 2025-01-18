United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres visited Baabda Palace on Saturday, where he held talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.



The discussions centered on strengthening Lebanon's sovereignty and restoring stability amidst the country's ongoing challenges.



Following the meeting, Guterres delivered remarks highlighting the potential for progress in Lebanon.



"We can establish frameworks that enable Lebanon to protect its territories and embark on a new phase of peace," he stated.



The U.N. chief also underscored the opportunity to rebuild Lebanon's institutions and extend the state's authority across its territory.



"There is a real chance to strengthen institutions and for Lebanon to reassert state authority over its land. The international community stands ready to support Lebanon's recovery efforts," Guterres affirmed.