Acting BDL governor Wassim Mansouri denies statements on 'depositors should accept losses'

Acting Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Wassim Mansouri denied reports circulating in the media and on social platforms suggesting that he said 'depositors must accept the loss of their bank deposits.'



In an official statement, Mansouri affirmed that such claims are entirely false and do not reflect his position or that of the Central Council.



The statement clarified that the acting governor has previously presented a general vision for addressing deposit issues on several occasions, without ever implying that depositors should accept losses. It emphasized that comments of such importance and sensitivity cannot be taken out of context.



Furthermore, the statement reiterated that Mansouri's approach since assuming office has been consistent with principles prioritizing responsible financial solutions.