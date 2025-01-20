Acting BDL governor Wassim Mansouri denies statements on 'depositors should accept losses'

Lebanon News
2025-01-20 | 07:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Acting BDL governor Wassim Mansouri denies statements on &#39;depositors should accept losses&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Acting BDL governor Wassim Mansouri denies statements on 'depositors should accept losses'

Acting Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Wassim Mansouri denied reports circulating in the media and on social platforms suggesting that he said 'depositors must accept the loss of their bank deposits.'  

In an official statement, Mansouri affirmed that such claims are entirely false and do not reflect his position or that of the Central Council.  

The statement clarified that the acting governor has previously presented a general vision for addressing deposit issues on several occasions, without ever implying that depositors should accept losses. It emphasized that comments of such importance and sensitivity cannot be taken out of context.  

Furthermore, the statement reiterated that Mansouri's approach since assuming office has been consistent with principles prioritizing responsible financial solutions.

Lebanon News

BDL

Governor

Wassim Mansouri

Statements

Depositors

LBCI Next
MP Bassil meets Egyptian Ambassador to discuss post-election developments
Mikati from the Grand Serail: We faced crises together and will continue to safeguard rights
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Acting BDL governor Mansouri highlights economic progress, depositors' account plan, and call for government action

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-14

Former and acting BDL governors referred for investigation over embezzlement case

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

Wassim Mansouri announces removal of concrete barriers around BDL to open doors to the public

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-16

Lebanese state recovers LBP 6 billion from former BDL governor Riad Salameh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Beirut Port authorities address fire outside the port area

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

MP Bassil meets Egyptian Ambassador to discuss post-election developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Mikati from the Grand Serail: We faced crises together and will continue to safeguard rights

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:14

Secretary-General of ABL Fadi Khalaf: Lebanese banks are preparing to reactivate their work

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Lebanon's General Security warns against interacting with 'SAWA' Facebook page

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:14

Secretary-General of ABL Fadi Khalaf: Lebanese banks are preparing to reactivate their work

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-01

Syrian Health Minister tells LBCI: International aid is humanitarian and not subject to the Caesar Act

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Lebanese army raises flag at Hechmech site after takeover (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Massive captagon bust in Lebanon targets Syria-linked traffickers — The details

LBCI
World News
11:55

President Joe Biden says Lebanon sees new president supporting sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Lebanon's General Security warns against interacting with 'SAWA' Facebook page

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Acting BDL governor Wassim Mansouri denies statements on 'depositors should accept losses'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

LBCI camera captures destruction in Bint Jbeil caused by Israeli attacks (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:00

Israel says 90 Palestinian prisoners freed in first exchange of Gaza deal

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:14

Secretary-General of ABL Fadi Khalaf: Lebanese banks are preparing to reactivate their work

LBCI
World News
08:58

Trump, Melania arrive for pre-inauguration church service

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More