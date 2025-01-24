Israeli army says it remains deployed in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
24-01-2025 | 11:35
High views
Israeli army says it remains deployed in southern Lebanon
Israeli army says it remains deployed in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army announced on Friday that it remains deployed in southern Lebanon while adhering to the terms of the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.

It added that its forces carried out strikes targeting Hezbollah's weapons storage facilities and observation posts in southern Lebanon over the past few days.

Reuters

