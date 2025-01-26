Health Ministry reports three killed and 44 injured in Israeli attacks on southern Lebanese civilians

Lebanon News
26-01-2025 | 04:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Health Ministry reports three killed and 44 injured in Israeli attacks on southern Lebanese civilians
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Health Ministry reports three killed and 44 injured in Israeli attacks on southern Lebanese civilians

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry has updated the casualty count from Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon, reporting three deaths and 44 injuries as civilians attempt to return to their villages.

Lebanon News

Israel

Aggression

South Lebanon

Health Ministry

LBCI Next
Lebanese Army units enter Dhayra, Tyre District, and other border villages amid recent escalations
PM-designate contacts President Aoun: Expresses trust in Lebanese Army role in protecting Lebanon's sovereignty
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
08:33

Macron tells Netanyahu Israeli companies allowed at Paris air show: PM office

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Toll from Israeli attacks rises to 15 in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

LBCI
World News
07:56

Lukashenko says 'no regrets' on letting Russia use Belarus territory to invade Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Toll from Israeli attacks rises to 15 in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Lebanon's Health Ministry updates toll with 11 killed, 83 injured by Israeli attacks in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Israeli forces fire at suspects near southern Lebanon border, detain several: Spokesperson

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:39

Turkey says joint fight needed against Kurdish militants, Islamic State in the region

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-06

Lebanese Army and UNIFIL convoy enter Naqoura in South Lebanon, marking first return to border town: LBCI reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-07

UAE, Israeli foreign ministers meet to discuss Gaza humanitarian crisis

LBCI
World News
00:18

North Korea test-fires sea-to-surface strategic cruise missile: KCNA

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

President Aoun: Lebanon's sovereignty and unity are non-negotiable, urges calm and trust in Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Lebanese army deploys in southern towns after Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Israeli gunfire kills Lebanese soldier, injures another in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

South Lebanon's recovery: Neighborhoods erased, life 'on hold'

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:50

One killed and 17 injured in initial toll from Israeli attacks on citizens in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Lebanon's Health Ministry updates toll with 11 killed, 83 injured by Israeli attacks in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More