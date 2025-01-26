News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Health Ministry reports three killed and 44 injured in Israeli attacks on southern Lebanese civilians
Lebanon News
26-01-2025 | 04:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Health Ministry reports three killed and 44 injured in Israeli attacks on southern Lebanese civilians
The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry has updated the casualty count from Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon, reporting three deaths and 44 injuries as civilians attempt to return to their villages.
Lebanon News
Israel
Aggression
South Lebanon
Health Ministry
Next
Lebanese Army units enter Dhayra, Tyre District, and other border villages amid recent escalations
PM-designate contacts President Aoun: Expresses trust in Lebanese Army role in protecting Lebanon's sovereignty
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:52
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:52
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
World News
08:33
Macron tells Netanyahu Israeli companies allowed at Paris air show: PM office
World News
08:33
Macron tells Netanyahu Israeli companies allowed at Paris air show: PM office
0
Lebanon News
08:06
Toll from Israeli attacks rises to 15 in South Lebanon: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
08:06
Toll from Israeli attacks rises to 15 in South Lebanon: Health Ministry
0
World News
07:56
Lukashenko says 'no regrets' on letting Russia use Belarus territory to invade Ukraine
World News
07:56
Lukashenko says 'no regrets' on letting Russia use Belarus territory to invade Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:52
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:52
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
08:06
Toll from Israeli attacks rises to 15 in South Lebanon: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
08:06
Toll from Israeli attacks rises to 15 in South Lebanon: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
06:57
Lebanon's Health Ministry updates toll with 11 killed, 83 injured by Israeli attacks in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:57
Lebanon's Health Ministry updates toll with 11 killed, 83 injured by Israeli attacks in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:31
Israeli forces fire at suspects near southern Lebanon border, detain several: Spokesperson
Lebanon News
06:31
Israeli forces fire at suspects near southern Lebanon border, detain several: Spokesperson
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:39
Turkey says joint fight needed against Kurdish militants, Islamic State in the region
Middle East News
07:39
Turkey says joint fight needed against Kurdish militants, Islamic State in the region
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-06
Lebanese Army and UNIFIL convoy enter Naqoura in South Lebanon, marking first return to border town: LBCI reports
Lebanon News
2025-01-06
Lebanese Army and UNIFIL convoy enter Naqoura in South Lebanon, marking first return to border town: LBCI reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-07
UAE, Israeli foreign ministers meet to discuss Gaza humanitarian crisis
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-07
UAE, Israeli foreign ministers meet to discuss Gaza humanitarian crisis
0
World News
00:18
North Korea test-fires sea-to-surface strategic cruise missile: KCNA
World News
00:18
North Korea test-fires sea-to-surface strategic cruise missile: KCNA
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:52
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:52
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:22
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
06:22
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details
2
Lebanon News
03:24
President Aoun: Lebanon's sovereignty and unity are non-negotiable, urges calm and trust in Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
03:24
President Aoun: Lebanon's sovereignty and unity are non-negotiable, urges calm and trust in Lebanese Army
3
Lebanon News
11:02
Lebanese army deploys in southern towns after Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
11:02
Lebanese army deploys in southern towns after Israeli withdrawal
4
Lebanon News
10:07
Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:07
Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
05:45
Israeli gunfire kills Lebanese soldier, injures another in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:45
Israeli gunfire kills Lebanese soldier, injures another in southern Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
South Lebanon's recovery: Neighborhoods erased, life 'on hold'
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
South Lebanon's recovery: Neighborhoods erased, life 'on hold'
7
Lebanon News
02:50
One killed and 17 injured in initial toll from Israeli attacks on citizens in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:50
One killed and 17 injured in initial toll from Israeli attacks on citizens in southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
06:57
Lebanon's Health Ministry updates toll with 11 killed, 83 injured by Israeli attacks in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:57
Lebanon's Health Ministry updates toll with 11 killed, 83 injured by Israeli attacks in South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More