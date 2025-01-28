President Jospeh Aoun continued his efforts on Tuesday to address the situation in South Lebanon.



In this regard, he met with French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro, and they discussed the current developments in the southern region, focusing on the need to pressure Israel to adhere to the ceasefire agreement, which is set to end on February 18.



In the same context, President Aoun received the U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson.



The discussions focused on the efforts being made to push Israel to stop its attacks on civilians and villages in the south and to ensure its commitment to the ceasefire agreement within the specified timeframe.



President Aoun also met with Lebanon's Ambassador to Bahrain Milad Nammour.