Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon-Syria border kill two, wound five

Lebanon News
31-01-2025 | 02:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon-Syria border kill two, wound five
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon-Syria border kill two, wound five

Israeli warplanes carried out four airstrikes at dawn on Friday, targeting illegal crossings between Lebanon and Syria in the Janta area along the eastern mountain range. 

The strikes were accompanied by powerful sonic booms.

The airstrikes resulted in the killing of two people and the injury of five others.

Additionally, Israeli warplanes launched another strike on an illegal crossing along the Lebanon-Syria border in northern Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Airstrikes

Lebanon

Syria

Border

Crossings

Death

LBCI Next
President Aoun instructs acting Army Commander to inspect South Lebanon amid heightened tensions
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah targets in Bekaa Valley
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

Syria says six killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon border crossings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-27

Israel claims attack on infrastructure used for weapon transfer on Syria-Lebanon border: Army spokesperson 

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-06

Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-06

Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:53

Reuters: US seeks to block Hezbollah ally from naming Lebanon finance minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Mikati meets Egyptian FM, expresses confidence in swift government formation amidst regional challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

MP Neemat Frem: Lebanon is at risk of losing investments to Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-18

Russian attack kills four in Kyiv

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Mikati meets Egyptian FM, expresses confidence in swift government formation amidst regional challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

President Aoun instructs acting Army Commander to inspect South Lebanon amid heightened tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

The struggle to finalize Lebanon's cabinet amid sectarian disputes: President Aoun calls for urgent government formation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

History of technocracy: Can Lebanon's leaders accept a true technocratic government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

PM-designate Nawaf Salam calls Grand Mufti, reaffirms commitment to government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:59

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah targets in Bekaa Valley

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Israel accuses Iran of funding Hezbollah via Beirut Airport, complaints filed with US-led ceasefire committee: WSJ

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:11

Hamas announces the death of Al-Qassam Brigades chief Mohammad Deif

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More