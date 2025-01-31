News
President Aoun instructs acting Army Commander to inspect South Lebanon amid heightened tensions
Lebanon News
31-01-2025 | 02:56
President Aoun instructs acting Army Commander to inspect South Lebanon amid heightened tensions
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has requested Acting Army Commander Major General Hassan Aoude to visit southern Lebanon for an on-ground assessment of the situation and the army's deployment in the region.
The directive comes amid heightened tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border, with ongoing security concerns.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Army
Commander
Inspection
South
Border
Tension
