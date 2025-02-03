Lebanon's new government nears finalization as final hurdles remain: Sources tell LBCI

03-02-2025 | 04:03
Lebanon's new government nears finalization as final hurdles remain: Sources tell LBCI
0min
Lebanon's new government nears finalization as final hurdles remain: Sources tell LBCI

Lebanon’s cabinet formation is in its final stages, with only two remaining issues to be resolved before the final draft is presented to President Joseph Aoun, sources familiar with the process told LBCI.

According to the sources, Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam is working to address these last obstacles, paving the way for the government lineup to be completed. 

The final proposal is expected to be submitted within the coming hours.

The formation of a new government has been closely watched amid ongoing political challenges in Lebanon. A finalized cabinet could mark a crucial step in addressing the country’s pressing issues and restoring stability.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Government

Joseph Aoun

Nawaf Salam

Lebanon adds Church of Our Lady of the Forest in Beit Chabeb to religious tourism map
Lebanon's President Aoun calls on judiciary to uphold justice and independence
