Lebanon’s cabinet formation is in its final stages, with only two remaining issues to be resolved before the final draft is presented to President Joseph Aoun, sources familiar with the process told LBCI.



According to the sources, Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam is working to address these last obstacles, paving the way for the government lineup to be completed.



The final proposal is expected to be submitted within the coming hours.



The formation of a new government has been closely watched amid ongoing political challenges in Lebanon. A finalized cabinet could mark a crucial step in addressing the country’s pressing issues and restoring stability.